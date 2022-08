CINCINNATI (AP) — Phillies right-handed reliever Corey Knebel who injured himself while throwing a pitch in the seventh inning on Sunday, was placed on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain. Knebel was to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. In corresponding moves, right-hander Sam Coonrod was reinstated from the 60-day IL and lefty Andrew Vasquez was designated for assignment.

