AP source: Jets’ Wilson has no additional damage to knee

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A person with knowledge told The Associated Press that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and remains on track to return in a few weeks. Wilson flew to Los Angeles to have the procedure performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who trimmed the meniscus and found no further damage in the knee, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce results of the surgery. That timeline means the Jets could still have their starting quarterback for Week 1. ESPN first reported that no additional damage was found during Wilson’s surgery.

