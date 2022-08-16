Caratini’s 2-run single in 11th rallies Brewers over Dodgers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a two-run single off Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel in the 11th inning, rallying the Milwaukee Brewers over Los Angeles 5-4. A sensational catch by Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor in the 10th kept the game tied. Taylor homered in the seventh to make it 3-all. Batting with the bases loaded and one out against Kimbrel, Caratini blooped a hit to right field that scored automatic runner Andrew McCutchen and Hunter Renfroe, who had reached on a bunt single. The Brewers won despite getting just five hits off seven pitchers. The teams have split the first two games of a four-game set. The Dodgers have lost two of three since a 12-game winning streak.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.