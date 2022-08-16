Fortes slugs 2 HRs, scores winner as Marlins top Padres 4-3

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Fortes hit two solo homers and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 4-3 win over San Diego Padres. Peyton Burdick hit a tiebreaking RBI double that scored Fortes, who had singled off Luis García (4-6) and advanced on a groundout. The Marlins ended a stretch of scoring three runs or less at 16 games, the second-longest drought in the division era. Miami also clinched its first series win at home since a three-game sweep of Colorado on June 21-23. Down 3-0, the Padres tied it on Manny Machado’s three-run double off Miami reliever Elieser Hernandez (3-6) in the seventh.

