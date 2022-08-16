Wisdom’s double in 11th propels Cubs to 7-5 win over Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Wisdom drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 7-5. Wisdom led off the inning with a double down the left-field line against Victor Arano, scoring automatic runner Willson Contreras. Wisdom then went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Seiya Suzuki’s single. Brandon Hughes pitched the 10th for Chicago and Mark Leiter Jr. worked the 11th for his first save. Nationals prospect C.J. Abrams extended the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th, his first hit with Washington.

