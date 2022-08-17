Baty homers first time up in majors, Mets beat Braves 9-7

ATLANTA (AP) — Brett Baty homered his first time up in the big leagues, Starling Marte went deep twice and the New York Mets held off the Braves 9-7 to snap Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak. After being outscored 18-1 in the first two games of the series, the NL East-leading Mets pushed their lead over the Braves to 4 1/2 games. Atlanta knocked out nemesis Matt Scherzer in the seventh, and Robbie Grossman hit a three-run homer to make a game of it. But it wasn’t enough to overcome four homers by the Mets. Francisco Lindor also went deep.

