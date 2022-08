LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have opened a national search for their next head coach while also seeking a new general manager. The team says Fred Williams has left for a new job as associate head coach at Auburn. Williams took on the interim coaching tag after Derek Fisher was fired as head coach in June. The team failed to make the playoffs this season and finished with a 13-23 record.

