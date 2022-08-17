Mariners overcome Ohtani’s 4 hits, sweep Angels 11-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cal Raleigh homered twice, Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker each hit a two-run shot, and the Seattle Mariners overcame Shohei Ohtani’s four-hit performance to complete a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with an 11-7 victory. Raleigh had the first multi-homer game of his career with a solo shot in the fifth inning and a two-run homer in the ninth for the Mariners. Seattle moved into the top AL wild-card slot while scoring 25 runs in three straight wins at the Big A. Carlos Santana had a two-run single during the Mariners’ four-run third inning.

