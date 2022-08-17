New coach Venables handles early test at No. 9 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Brent Venables has shown steady, early confidence as Oklahoma’s new head football coach. Those who work with him say that shouldn’t be a surprise. Retired coaches Bill Snyder of Kansas State and Bob Stoops of Oklahoma both say Venables has learned a lot in his years as an assistant. Venables most recently was defensive coordinator for national powerhouse Clemson. Now he takes over the Sooners. No. 9 Oklahoma hosts UTEP in the season opener next month.

