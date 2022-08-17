Ryan Blaney signs long-term extension with Team Penske

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Team Penske signed Ryan Blaney to a multiyear contract extension ahead of his final push to make NASCAR’s playoffs. Blaney has been part of the Penske organization since he was 19 and ran three races in 2012 in the Xfinity Series. He’s been part of the three-car Cup lineup at Penske since 2018 and the team said his extension is a “long-term agreement” for him to remain in the No. 12 Ford. There are two regular-season races remaining and Blaney is battling Martin Truex Jr. for the final spot in the 16-driver playoff field.

