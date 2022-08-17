Valdez, Alvarez lead Astros to 3-2 win over White Sox

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago’s five-game winning streak.

The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series. The White Sox trail AL Central-leading Cleveland by two games.

Valdez (12-4) gave up two runs and seven hits, struck out six and walked three. The left-hander is 4-0 in six starts since losing to Oakland on July 9.

Alvarez drove in Jose Altuve with a sacrifice fly in the first. He singled and scored on Trey Mancini’s sac fly in the fourth, and Chas McCormick added an RBI double in the inning against Michael Kopech (4-9) to put Houston on top 3-0.

The White Sox scored two in the bottom half on a RBI double by Yoán Moncada and double-play grounder by Josh Harrison with the bases loaded.

They had runners on first and second with one out in the eighth against Ryne Stanek. Moncada struck out and Yasmani Grandal fouled out to end the threat.

Play was stopped for a few minutes in the eighth when a boy hopped the center-field wall. He pumped his fist as he was escorted off the field.

Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his 24th save in 28 chances.

Kopech was nowhere near as dominant after tossing six no-hit innings against Detroit last week. The right-hander went six innings in this one, allowing three runs and five hits. He struck out two after whiffing a career-high 11 in his previous start.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: The Astros placed OF Aledmys Díaz (left groin discomfort) on the 10-day injured list. He was headed back to Houston, and manager Dusty Baker had no timeline on his return. “I’m just hoping we caught it before it became too serious because they can linger pretty badly,” he said. The Astros recalled INF JJ Matijevic from Triple-A Sugar Land.

White Sox: CF Luis Robert (sprained left wrist) had an injection Tuesday, and manager Tony La Russa insisted a stint on the IL is not in the works. “There’s no reason for him to go,” La Russa said. “It’s just a question of when he can swing normally and not hold back. There’s nothing damaged in there that we have to protect.” Robert was out of the lineup for the fifth straight game, though he ran for Eloy Jiménez in the eighth. … The White Sox placed INF/OF Leury Garcia (strained lower back) on the 10-day IL and recalled INF Romy González from Triple-A Charlotte. La Russa said he’s “very optimistic” Garcia will be ready to return when he’s eligible.

UP NEXT

RHP Lucas Giolito (9-6, 4.92 ERA) tries to win his fourth straight start, while RHP Luis García (9-8, 4.03) gets the ball for Houston as the teams wrap up a four-game series. Giolito has a 3.71 ERA in his past three outings. Garcia beat Oakland last week after losing his previous three starts.

___

