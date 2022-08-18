Chiefs’ George Karlaftis could become NFL’s own Greek Freak

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — George Karlaftis took a circuitous route to the NFL, but he’s making the most of his opportunity now that he has arrived. The first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs had a sack in his preseason debut last weekend in Chicago, and he has drawn rave reviews from teammates and coaches alike in training camp. It’s hard to believe that Karlaftis, who was born in Greece, did not even try football until moving to the U.S. in middle school less than a decade ago.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.