NCAA asks members for help with NIL violation investigations

NCAA officials have sent a letter to members updating them on enforcement’s staff pursuit of “potential violations” of the name, image and likeness compensation policy. The association emphasized the need for schools to aid investigations. The email says NCAA enforcement staff is “actively investigating potential abuses of NIL transactions and we’ll allege any substantiated concerns as soon as possible.” The NCAA in 2020 lifted its ban on athletes earning money for things like endorsement and sponsorship deals, social media posts and personal appearances.

