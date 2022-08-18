Saquon Barkley feels he can score on any play for the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After three weeks of training camp, there is no doubt New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is playing like the rookie who tore up the NFL in 2018. Barkley is heathy and confident. Speaking with the media after practice Thursday, Barkley said he feels like he can score any time he touches the ball. That’s a major difference from a year ago when he came to camp after missing most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL. He was treated with kid gloves and no one knew if he would be ready for the season.

