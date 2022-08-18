World Cup ticket sales top 2.45 million, 500,000 still left

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says World Cup ticket sales have reached 2.45 million. That leaves more than 500,000 seats still available three months before the tournament starts on Nov. 20 in Qatar. FIFA says 520,000 tickets were bought in a first-come, first-served phase of sales that closed this week. Brazil’s games against Serbia and Cameroon were among the most in-demand. The top 10 places ranked by ticket sales to their residents include Qatar and neighboring countries Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The cheapest tickets for fans from outside Qatar cost $69.

