Chavis’ bases-loaded single in 9th puts Pirates over Reds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth to cap a two-run rally and lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Pirates trailed 4-3 going into the ninth but tied it on Kevin Newman’s run-scoring double with one out. The Reds then intentionally walked Bryan Reynolds to put runners on first and second and brought in left-handed reliever Ross Detwiler. Detwiler hit Ben Gamel with a pitch to load the bases and Chavis lined a single into short left field to score Newman. The Pirates have won back-to-back games following a six-game losing streak.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.