U.S. Border Patrol Agent involved in use of force incident near border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol of the El Paso sector is reporting to ABC-7 that a Border Patrol agent was involved in a "use of force" incident near the border.

The incident is currently being reviewed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility.

U.S. Border Patrol tells ABC-7 they will share more information as it soon as becomes available.

El Paso Times is reporting a person in Mexico shot at the Border Patrol agent near the border in San Elizario. El Paso Times says the shooting happened at 1:30 p.m. earlier today.

El Paso Times also says no injuries were reported.