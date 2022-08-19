Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The coach for a Little League World Series player from Utah who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in dorms at the world series complex says he has FaceTimed with the boy. Mark Ence says he told his 12-year-old player, Easton Oliverson, that he loved him. He says Easton told him he loves him back. Easton has been recovering in the hospital since the accident. Ence says the boy has begun walking and walked to the bathroom on his own Friday morning.

