CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time on a penalty kick and the LA Galaxy tied the Seattle Sounders 3-3. Chicharito and Victor Vazquez both scored once for the Galaxy. The Sounders got one goal each from Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz and Kelyn Rowe. The Galaxy visit the New England Revolution on Sunday. The Sounders visit the Portland Timbers on Friday.

