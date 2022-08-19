Mark DeRosa named US manager for World Baseball Classic

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Former major leaguer Mark DeRosa has been named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. DeRosa’s professional coaching debut puts him in charge of the defending world champions next spring. He is currently a co-host of MLB Network’s daily morning program, MLB Central. The 47-year-old DeRosa played for eight teams during 16 years in the majors, batting .268 with 100 homers and 494 RBIs in 1,241 games. The U.S. won the title in 2017, beating Puerto Rico 8-0 in the title game at Dodger Stadium.

