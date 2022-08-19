Sandoval throws 4-hitter, Angels beat Tigers 1-0 on Walsh HR

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Sandoval pitched a four-hitter for his first career shutout, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Jared Walsh’s second-inning homer. Sandoval threw 97 pitches, struck out nine, didn’t walk a batter and didn’t allow a runner past first base as the Angels ended a three-game skid. The 25-year-old left-hander retired 12 straight batters before Victor Reyes singled with one out in the ninth. Sandoval then got Riley Greene to ground into a game-ending double play, the third the Angels turned behind him. Matt Manning took a tough-luck loss for Detroit, allowing three hits in seven innings.

