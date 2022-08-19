Urban Meyer back on Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” post-NFL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Urban Meyer is returning to Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” college football pregame show after his NFL coaching career lasted less than one full season. The network announced Meyer is rejoining the show he was part of for its first two seasons. After resigning as Ohio State’s coach after the 2018 season, Meyer worked as analyst for the studio show in 2019 and 2020. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars as coach in January 2021, but he lasted just 13 games. He was fired in December with a 2-11 record.

