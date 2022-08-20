Cantlay has 1-shot lead into final round at BMW Championship

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele play practice rounds just about every tournament. The stakes will be a little higher in the BMW Championship their next time together. Cantlay holed a wedge from the fairway for eagle on his way to a 65 at Wilmington Country Club. He has a one-shot lead over Schauffele. They’ll be in the final group Sunday. Cantlay is trying to become the first back-to-back winner of the BMW Championship in the FedEx Cup era. Scott Stallings also was one back. Adam Scott and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler were two shots behind.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.