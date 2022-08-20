Contreras, Cubs keep rallying, edge Brewers 6-5 in 11th

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras hit an RBI single to cap a two-run rally in the 11th inning and the Chicago Cubs kept coming back, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 for their fifth straight win. Contreras had a two-run homer in the fifth. He hit his third home run in three games and 20th this year. The three-time All-Star is the first Cubs catcher to go deep 20 times in four seasons. The Cubs scored once in the ninth to tie, once more in the 10th to keep it even and finally won in the 11th.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.