Kemp scores winning run on defensive misplay, A’s beat M’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp scored the winning run after pitcher Diego Castillo mishandled a high chopper by Sheldon Neuse with none out in the 10th inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat the surging Seattle Mariners 4-3. Seattle had its four-game winning streak snapped. Kemp started on second base and Seth Brown was intentionally walked by Castillo (7-2) before Sean Murphy walked to load the bases for Neuse. Castillo reached up and cleanly fielded the bouncer but dropped the ball trying to make the exchange and failed to make a throw home — he might not have gotten Kemp anyway.

