MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored twice and Montreal beat the New England Revolution 4-0 on Saturday night to move closer to wrapping up a playoff spot. Kei Kamara and Matko Miljevic also scored for Montreal (14-8-4). New England dropped to 8-8-10.

