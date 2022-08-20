Soto, Bell homers lead Padres past Nationals 2-1
By RICHARD J. MARCUS
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto and Josh Bell homered against their former team, leading the San Diego Padres to a much-needed 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals. Soto’s solo shot off reliever Steve Cishek (1-4) to center field in the seventh inning proved to be the winner. Bell ended a 1-for-33 slump over eight-plus games with his first home run as a member of the Padres, a 415-foot blast to right-center to tie the game 1-1 in the fifth. The Padres had lost four of five, including the first two in the series, mostly because of their struggling offense.