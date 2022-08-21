Bell hits 2-run HR, Manaea goes 7, Padres top Nationals 2-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Bell showed he’s out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals. Starter Sean Manaea pitched seven strong innings for the Padres, scattering five hits and giving up one run — a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the fourth — for his first win since July 31. The teams split the four-game series, with Nick Martinez earning his fifth save for the Padres by pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin gave up two runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.