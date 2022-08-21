Maximilian Kieffer wins Czech Masters for 1st title

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Maximilian Kieffer closed with a 6-under 66 to win the rain-hit Czech Masters for his first European tour title. Kieffer finished one shot ahead of overnight leader Gavin Green at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague with a 16-under 200 total. Play had been suspended for the day on Saturday after the course was flooded following heavy rain shortly after the third round started. The round resumed on Sunday with the tournament decided over 54 holes. The first trophy for the 32-year-old Kieffer came after four runner-up finishes on the tour. He also became the first German to win since Marcel Siem captured the 2014 BMW Masters.

