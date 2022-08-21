Newcastle serves warning by giving City major fright in EPL

Manchester City came from 3-1 behind to draw 3-3 with Newcastle in a Premier League thriller. Few opponents have given City the kind of battering Newcastle dished out in the first half to lead 2-1 through goals by Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson. Kieran Trippier curled in a free kick for 3-1 only for goals by Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva to tie the game. Both teams remained unbeaten after three games as City dropped points for the first time this season. Chelsea fell to a surprising 3-0 loss at Leeds and Brighton beat West Ham 2-0 away in the other two games.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.