Rodriguez returns, helps Tigers to 4-0 win over Angels

DETROIT (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez pitched five shutout innings in his return to the Tigers, helping Detroit to a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The Tigers’ Riley Greene had a 448-foot homer on the first pitch he saw from Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. It was the longest home run Ohtani has allowed in the majors. Ohtani left the game with a stomach virus after four innings. Rodriguez hadn’t pitched in the majors since suffering a rib-cage injury on May 18.

