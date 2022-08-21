Sagging Yankees win for just 10th time in 30 games, top Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th time in 30 games since the All-Star break. They lead Toronto by eight games. After New York’s frustrations reached the point of ace Gerrit Cole punching the dugout roof and manager Aaron Boone pounding his hand on a podium Saturday, the Yankees’ only qualms were with Toronto starter Alek Manoah. In the fifth, Manoah plunked Aaron Judge in the left elbow with a sinker.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.