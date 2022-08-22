Cubs’ Hendricks to miss rest of season with shoulder issue

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks will not return this season after he was hampered by shoulder trouble for much of the year. Hendricks finishes with a 4-6 record and a career-high 4.80 ERA in 16 starts. The 32-year-old Hendricks says he was first diagnosed with tendinitis. But another MRI showed a capsular tear. Hendricks says the injury is from years of usage, and he doesn’t think he is going to need surgery to fix the issue.

