Drake Maye gets the call as North Carolina QB starter

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Mack Brown says Drake Maye will start at quarterback when the Tar Heels open the season Saturday against Florida A&M. Maye is a redshirt freshman who had been competing with third-year sophomore Jacolby Criswell to get the first shot at replacing quarterback Sam Howell. Howell was the Tar Heels’ starter the past three seasons but is now in the NFL. Brown said there wasn’t much separation between Maye and Criswell. He added that Criswell will get opportunities if the offense is not moving the ball. This will be the Tar Heels’ earliest start to the season since facing Oklahoma on Aug. 25, 2001.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.