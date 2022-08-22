Frost: Huskers to ‘let it rip’ against Wildcats in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will play a Week Zero game for the second straight season and coach Scott Frost can’t afford a repeat of what happened a year ago. The Cornhuskers’ loss at Illinois set the tone for a 3-9 season that ended with Frost clinging to his job after taking a $1 million pay cut and firing four offensive assistants. Frost’s fifth season begins Saturday against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Frost said he wants his team to play looser than it did in the 30-22 loss to Illinois. Frost says the Huskers are going to take a let-it-rip attitude to the Emerald Isle.

