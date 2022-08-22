Man United springs back to life with 2-1 win over Liverpool

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United delivered a performance of intensity and spirit against a backdrop of protests against the club’s ownership to beat fierce rival Liverpool 2-1 and finally claim its first points in the Premier League this season. Composed finishes by Jadon Sancho in the 16th minute and Marcus Rashford in the 53rd earned a victory that will bring some respite for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag. He made a huge statement in his team selection by dropping star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire and was validated. Suddenly the heat is on Liverpool with Jürgen Klopp’s team still waiting for a win after three games and now languishing behind United.

