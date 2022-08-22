Seahawks bolster analytics staff after disappointing season

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks believe part of trying to rebound from their worst season in more than a decade means bolstering the football team in other areas. That’s part of the reason Seattle made an investment to enhance its analytics staff this offseason. The Seahawks brought on Becca Erenbaum and Peter Engler. They’re young and make sense of numbers and systems. They live in a world of language that if interpreted and translated correctly can be a differentiator between success and failure. Seattle’s analytics staff was on the smaller side in relation to the rest of the league prior to this offseason.

