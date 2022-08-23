Chargers’ J.C. Jackson could miss games after ankle surgery

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has had ankle surgery. It puts his availability for the first two games of the season in doubt. The team says Jackson will miss two to four weeks. Jackson was the standout free agent addition for the Chargers when they overhauled their defense this offseason. He signed a five-year contract worth $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed. He played his first four seasons with the New England Patriots, intercepting 25 passes in 62 games.

