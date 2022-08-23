Darnold’s stock as a starting NFL QB continues to drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Four years ago Sam Darnold was the toast of New York City, the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft and the designated savior of the Jets franchise. Now, he’s an $18.8 million backup for one of the league’s worst teams with a highly uncertain future. Darnold’s stock as a starting NFL quarterback has plummeted in recent years and it took yet another turn for the worse on Monday when the Carolina Panthers chose Baker Mayfield as their starter over Darnold. For the first time since joining the NFL, Darnold will enter the regular season as a backup. Darnold called it tough, but also said he believes he has what it takes to be an NFL starter again.

