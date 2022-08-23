Fried allows 3 hits in 8 innings as Braves top Pirates 6-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Max Fried allowed three hits in eight innings, pacing the Atlanta Braves to a 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. Fried (12-4) struck out seven and walked one, retiring 20 of the final 23 batters he faced. The All-Star left-hander got through eight innings for the second time this season, also doing so when he gave up two hits to the Rockies in eight shutout innings on June 3. Atlanta has taken the first two of the three-game series, and 13 of 15 overall, to move closer to the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

