Mexico chasing first Little League title since 1997

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A big bat and a no-hitter have Mexico just a couple of wins away from its first Little League World Series title game since 2008. If Mexico gets that far, it could bring home a title for the first time in 25 years. Miguel Padilla is the bat, and his calm and collected manner have propelled Mexico to two eye-catching wins so far, a 6-1 win over Puerto Rico and 10-0 no-hitter over a Canadian team that had earlier upset Japan.

