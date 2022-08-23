Parker, Chicago advance to WNBA semis, beat New York 90-72

NEW YORK (AP) — Candace Parker had 14 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Chicago Sky over the New York Liberty 90-72 in the deciding Game 3 to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. The defending champion Sky await the winner of the Connecticut-Dallas series that will have its deciding Game 3 on Wednesday. Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper each added 15 points while Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points and 10 assists for the Sky. Chicago has won four consecutive elimination games dating to back-to-back single-elimination games last year en route to the franchise’s first WNBA championship.

