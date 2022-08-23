Ravens hope to return to playoffs after injury-filled 2021

The Baltimore Ravens were among the group of teams that could reasonably shoot for a Super Bowl appearance before last season. Then they went 8-9 amid a slew of injuries. If you view 2021 as an injury-fueled aberration, then high hopes are still plausible for this team. Certainly anything less than a playoff spot would be a disappointment. Even last season, the Ravens contended for the division title. That’s an indication of what’s possible if they have better luck with their health in 2022.

