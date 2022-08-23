Tatis apologizes to Padres, fans for 80-game drug suspension
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. apologized privately to his San Diego Padres teammates for testing positive for a performance enhancing-drug, then publicly expressed remorse for the 80-game suspension that will keep him off the field well into next season. The star shortstop says he’s “really sorry for mistakes” and that his dreams have turned into his worst nightmares. He said there’s no one to blame other than himself. He was suspended on Aug. 12 after MLB said he tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid.