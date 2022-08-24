2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she’s pregnant

NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because she is pregnant. Kerber announced the news via social media on Wednesday by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018. She hasn’t competed on tour since a third-round loss at Wimbledon on July 1. She is currently ranked 52nd. The U.S. Open begins Monday.

