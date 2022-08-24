Bucs, Brady look to return to Super Bowl after loss to Rams

Tom Brady’s back for a 23rd season, poised to pursue “unfinished business” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are coming off setting a franchise record for regular-season victories and winning the NFC South for the first time since 2007. But the team’s bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions ended with a NFC divisional round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Brady retired in February, only to reverse field six weeks later. He cited “unfinished business” as one of the reasons for changing his mind and returning for a third season with the Bucs. Tampa Bay opens the season at Dallas on Sept. 11.

By The Associated Press

