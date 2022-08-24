Cousins, Vikings will again have plenty of skill on offense
By The Associated Press
The Minnesota Vikings are banking on a new coaching staff to guide a talented team back to the playoffs. They missed the cut the past two years and fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. In their places are Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The Vikings have returned largely the same core of star players and key leaders. Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was the most notable offseason addition. He’ll form a potent pass-rushing duo with Danielle Hunter. Depth at cornerback and the interior of the offensive line remain areas of concern.