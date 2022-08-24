Giants’ Daboll era opens with eyes on Jones, Barkley and D

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There is usually a sense of optimism as a team starts a season with a new general manager and coach. That’s not happening with the New York Giants heading into 2022. The Giants have had five straight losing seasons and have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. Former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is running the team this season, replacing Joe Judge, who replaced Pat Shurmur in 2020. That’s three new coaches since 2018. That’s one fewer than the total wins the Giants had in 2021 (4-13). It’s why the expectations are so low.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.