Man United defender Eric Bailly joins Marseille on loan

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move. United said the deal “includes the possibility of a permanent transfer at the end of the season.” Bailly has made 113 appearances for United since moving from Villarreal in the summer of 2016 but has fallen down the pecking order after the arrival of Lisandro Martinez this offseason to join center-backs Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof. Bailly helped the club win the League Cup and Europa League in his first season but has also been hampered by injuries throughout his time at Old Trafford.

