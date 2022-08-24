Michigan State coach Mel Tucker always on brand to promote

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Mel Tucker smokes cigars and poses with expensive cars on social media, hoping to grab the attention of recruits from coast to coast and perhaps pique interest of fans near and far. The third-year football coach for No. 15 Michigan State invited five reporters to spend a day with him. While a Group of Five football coach may provide similar access, it’s rare that the leader of a Power Five program would give media members about 12 hours of his time in pursuit of publicity. Clearly, Tucker is on a calculated quest to chase a national championship.

